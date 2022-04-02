Left Menu

India contributes USD 500,000 to UN Women's core budget

India has contributed USD 500,000 to the UN Women, the United Nations agency for gender equality and women empowerment for their core budget.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti with UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous (Credit: Twitter/PR/Amb T S Tirumurti). Image Credit: ANI
India has contributed USD 500,000 to the UN Women, the United Nations agency for gender equality and women empowerment for their core budget. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations took to Twitter to say that India "reaffirmed our valued partnership of women-led development and gender parity." He further said that he is looking forward to working with the UN Women to further augment the relationship.

"Delighted to hand over India's contribution of USD 500,000 to ED (Executive Director) Sima Bahous @unwomenchief to core budget of UN Women. Reaffirmed our valued partnership for women-led development and #gender parity. Look forward to working closely with @UN_Women to further our partnership," Tirumurti tweeted. UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous thanked India for its contribution and said that India's support for UN women remains indispensable.

"Productive discussion with Amb T. S. Tirumurti @ambtstirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the @UN @IndiaUNNewYork India's support for @UN_Women remains indispensable to upholding the rights of women & girls, globally. Thank you for your generous core contribution," Bahous tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

