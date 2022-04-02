Left Menu

Turkmenistan President hosts state banquet for President Ram Nath Kovind

Turkmenistan President Seder Berdimuhamedov on Saturday hosted a state banquet at his official residence Oguzhar Palace Ashgabat for President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a four-day official visit to Turkmenistan that began on April 1.

Turkmenistan President Seder Berdimuhamedov on Saturday hosted a state banquet at his official residence Oguzhar Palace Ashgabat for President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a four-day official visit to Turkmenistan that began on April 1. The two leaders, meeting thrice within 26 hours, show the warm relationship between both countries.

During the state banquet, a cultural programme was also performed and short remarks were given by both leaders at the beginning of the banquet India and Turkmenistan also celebrated the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Earlier in a joint statement with President Kovind today, Berdimuhamedov had said that they have underlined the importance of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and India, which was marked this year and paved the beginning of a new stage in the centuries-old history of relations between two countries. "As you know, India was one of the first countries in the world to recognize the independence of Turkmenistan and actively supported our neutrality, first in the Non-Aligned Movement, and then in the United Nations. And along with gratitude for this support, I would like to underline that the philosophy of non-violence and peaceful coexistence by the spiritual leader of the Indian nation Mahatma Gandhi, whose monument was opened in 2015 in Ashgabat, was one of the ideological and moral sources of Turkmen neutrality," President of Turkmenistan said in the Joint statement. (ANI)

