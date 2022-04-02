Left Menu

Malaysian King, Queen test positive for COVID-19

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and the Queen have tested positive for COVID-19, a palace official confirmed on Saturday.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and the Queen have tested positive for COVID-19, a palace official confirmed on Saturday. The King and Queen were experiencing mild symptoms from the infection but are doing well, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement.

"The royal couple are carrying out self-quarantine as per the SOPs set by the health ministry for COVID-19 cases with light symptoms or those asymptomatic," Ahmad Fadil said. The public are also reminded to follow standard operating procedures (SOP) for their health and safety, he added.

Malaysia reported 17,476 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,219,395, according to the health ministry. A further 30 deaths have been reported, bringing the country's COVID-19 death toll to 35,013. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

