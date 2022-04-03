Left Menu

Amidst grand welcome preparations, Nepal PM to visit Varanasi today

Ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's visit to Varanasi, the spiritual city prepared a red carpet to welcome the Nepalese PM.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi city's street is filled with Deuba's posters and hoardings. In the Kashi Vishwanath temple, both India and Nepal flags were put together. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath already came to Varanasi on Saturday and he will take the Nepalese PM to the Kashi Vishwanath temple where Deuba will be welcomed as per the Indian ritual, with conch, damru and "tilak" sandalwood.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deuba met and also held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two Prime Ministers jointly launched multiple projects which are likely to boost connectivity between the two countries while they expressed hope that the key initiatives being taken by them would take India-Nepal relations to new heights.

Both PMs first inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link from Jayanagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Nepal and also a passenger train service built under India's Grant Assistance in a joint address at Hyderabad House. Deuba is on a three-day India visit. Deuba met Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at the party headquarters on Friday and discussed strengthening the ties between the Nepali Congress and the BJP.

After meeting BJP President, Nepal PM met the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in Delhi. The Nepal PM was accompanied by his wife Arzu Deuba, Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka, Energy and Water Resources Minister Pampha Bhusal and Health Minister Mahendra Rai Yadav during the meeting. PM Deuba was attending the meeting at the invitation of BJP President JP Nadda.(ANI)

