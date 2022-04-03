Nepal PM along with Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi

After the grand red carpet welcome of Nepal Prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, he along with his wife Mrs Arzu Rana Deuba and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi today morning. Deuba arrived in India on Friday for his three-day visit. It is his first such visit abroad after assuming office in July 2021. Today on his last day of his official visit he came to Varanasi to offer prayer at the famous Kaal Bhairav temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple.

In Kaal Bhairav temple, Deuba was welcomed as per the Indian ritual, with conch, damru and "bel patra" garland. Varanasi city's street is filled with Deuba's posters and hoardings. In the Kashi Vishwanath temple, both India and Nepal flags were put together.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath already came to Varanasi on Saturday. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deuba met and also held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The two Prime Ministers jointly launched multiple projects which are likely to boost connectivity between the two countries while they expressed hope that the key initiatives being taken by them would take India-Nepal relations to new heights. Both PMs first inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link from Jayanagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Nepal and also a passenger train service built under India's Grant Assistance in a joint address at Hyderabad House. Deuba is on a three-day India visit.

Deuba met Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at the party headquarters on Friday and discussed strengthening the ties between the Nepali Congress and the BJP. After meeting BJP President, Nepal PM met the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in Delhi.

The Nepal PM was also accompanied by Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka, Energy and Water Resources Minister Pampha Bhusal and Health Minister Mahendra Rai Yadav during the meeting. (ANI)