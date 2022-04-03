Pakistan government sacks Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

The Pakistan government has sacked Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar as Pakistan's Punjab Assembly (PA) will elect a new leader of the house on Sunday following Usman Buzdar's resignation. Meanwhile, the country is in the midst of political uncertainty as the vote on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to be held today.

This development came after the session that was held yesterday after hours of discussion between the Opposition and the leader of the house. The session was adjourned till 11:30 am today, Dawn reported. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced the government's decision on his official Twitter account.

"The federal government has removed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar from his post. The new governor of Punjab will be announced later. According to the constitution, the deputy speaker will be the acting governor," he said (in a roughly translated tweet). The development comes days after, Sarwar accepted Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's resignation after the Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him.

The political upheaval in Punjab comes amid a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan which is going to take place today. The Joint Opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly, citing that they had been "dissatisfied with his performance."

Sarwar sought approval from Khan before taking his final decision, sources said, adding that he has summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly tomorrow (April 2) to elect the new leader of the House, Geo News had reported. The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was submitted by opposition parties on March 8 after the PPP's long march in Islamabad. (ANI)