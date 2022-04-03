Left Menu

President Kovind visits People's Memorial, Yoga, traditional medicine centre in Ashgabat

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Turkmenistan, on Sunday visited the People's Memorial (Halk Hakydasy) and Yoga and traditional medicine centre at the Bagtyyarlyk sports complex in Ashgabat.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 14:11 IST
President Kovind visits People's Memorial, Yoga, traditional medicine centre in Ashgabat
President Ram Nath Kovind visits People's Memorial in Turkmenistan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Turkmenistan, on Sunday visited the People's Memorial (Halk Hakydasy) and Yoga and traditional medicine centre at the Bagtyyarlyk sports complex in Ashgabat.

The President of India first arrived at the People's Memorial and then visited the Bagtyyarlyk sports complex where Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's bust. After that, he planted a tree and then watched a Yoga performance at the Centre. Halk Hakydasy Memorial Complex (People's Memory) has been built in honour of those killed in battle at Geok Tepe in World War II and in the 1948 Ashgabat earthquake. It is in the southwestern part of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The construction of the People's Memorial began in September 2012 by the Turkish company Polimeks. On October 5, 2014, the memorial was given the official name the Halk Hakydasy (People's Memory). The memorial complex opened on October 6, 2014, on Memorial Day, with the participation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Centre of traditional medicine and Yoga in Ashgabat in 2015 during his visit to Turkmenistan. It is the first of its kind of institution developed in the Central Asian region. PM Modi had also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ashgabat in 2015 during his visit to Turkmenistan. The bust has been built by the Turkmenistan government to honour Mahatma Gandhi for his message of universal peace and brotherhood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022