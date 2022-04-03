President Kovind visits People's Memorial, Yoga, traditional medicine centre in Ashgabat

By Amit Kumar President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Turkmenistan, on Sunday visited the People's Memorial (Halk Hakydasy) and Yoga and traditional medicine centre at the Bagtyyarlyk sports complex in Ashgabat.

The President of India first arrived at the People's Memorial and then visited the Bagtyyarlyk sports complex where Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's bust. After that, he planted a tree and then watched a Yoga performance at the Centre. Halk Hakydasy Memorial Complex (People's Memory) has been built in honour of those killed in battle at Geok Tepe in World War II and in the 1948 Ashgabat earthquake. It is in the southwestern part of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The construction of the People's Memorial began in September 2012 by the Turkish company Polimeks. On October 5, 2014, the memorial was given the official name the Halk Hakydasy (People's Memory). The memorial complex opened on October 6, 2014, on Memorial Day, with the participation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Centre of traditional medicine and Yoga in Ashgabat in 2015 during his visit to Turkmenistan. It is the first of its kind of institution developed in the Central Asian region. PM Modi had also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ashgabat in 2015 during his visit to Turkmenistan. The bust has been built by the Turkmenistan government to honour Mahatma Gandhi for his message of universal peace and brotherhood. (ANI)

