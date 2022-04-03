Pakistan Supreme Court takes suo moto notice of National Assembly dissolution

After the high drama that ensued in the politics of Pakistan, Supreme Court has taken a suo moto notice of the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi on Sunday. Earlier Imran Khan, in his address to the media said that he has advised the President to dissolve the Assembly following which Arif Alvi dissolved the NA. Elections are likely to be held in the next 90 days.

"I have written to the President to dissolve the Assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections," Khan said in an address to the nation. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

In retaliation, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan's advice to President to dissolve National Assembly is a violation of the Constitution. "Government has violated the Constitution by not allowing voting on the no-confidence motion. United Opposition is not leaving Parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the Constitution of Pakistan," said Bilawal.

Bilawal further said that everyone witnessed the violation of the Constitution. "Everyone has seen what happened in Pakistan today. President, Speaker can easily see that the Opposition had a majority against Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion," said Bilawal.

Lashing out at the Deputy Speaker, he said, "He has done unconstitutional thing at the last moment. He broke the Constitution of Pakistan. The no-trust vote had to take place today as per the Constitution." He said that Opposition members have decided to protest against the unconstitutional move in the National Assembly and have decided to not leave the floor till their Constitutional rights are not given to them.

Imran Khan has seemingly lost support both in the Lower House of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan Army. The opposition party had moved the no-trust motion against the PM on March 8. Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM announced that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)