Russian forces destroy oil refinery in Ukraine's Odessa

Russian jets and warships struck an oil refinery and fuel storage in the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Sunday morning, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 03-04-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 16:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], April 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian jets and warships struck an oil refinery and fuel storage in the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Sunday morning, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said.

"High-precision strikes launched this morning from sea and air destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel and lubricant depots near the city of Odessa, which supplied Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv region," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing.

Russian air defenses downed two Ukrainian drones near the villages of Shchurivka and Kudryashivka on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and further east. A total of 51 Ukrainian military assets were destroyed overnight. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

