Ban on girls' education damaging entire Afghanistan, says UN chief

Expressing concern at the Taliban's decision to ban girls' education in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that this is an unjustifiable violation of equal rights and it will damage the entire country. "I deeply regret that girls' education above 6th grade remains suspended - an unjustifiable violation of equal rights that damages the entire country," Guterres said, according to Khaama Press.

The UN chief further said that support for Afghan women and girls is the support that lifts children out of hunger and communities out of poverty. Earlier, the Taliban regime issued a decree banning female students above grade six from attending classes. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.

The decision by the Islamic Emirate has drawn severe backlash across the world with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemning the Taliban's decision to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to school. (ANI)

