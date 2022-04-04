Left Menu

Imran Khan summons PTI Parliamentary Board meeting to discuss ticket distribution for next election

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board on Tuesday to discuss ticket distribution in the next election, reported local media citing sources.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:19 IST
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
The meeting, which will be chaired by Khan, comes after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday, reported ARY News.

Notably, while the federal cabinet stands dissolved, Imran Khan will continue to perform his duties as the prime minister, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter. The development comes as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing Sunday's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Following this, Imran Khan in his address to the nation called the no-trust motion against him a 'foreign agenda'. "It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don't get disturbed the God is looking over the nation," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

"The Speaker has decided to use his authority. I have sent advice to the President for dissolution of the assemblies," he added. In line with Khan's proposal, President Alvi also dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days. (ANI)

