Army Chief Gen Naravane visits Battle Box Bunker at Fort Canning in Singapore

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore, on Monday visited the Battle Box Bunker at Fort Canning which was used as an emergency, bomb-proof Command Centre during the World War II. During his visit, he was briefed on the cultural and historical significance of the place.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited the Battle Box Bunker at Fort Canning, #Singapore & was briefed on the cultural & historical significance of the place. The Bunker was used as an emergency, bomb-proof Command Centre during World War II," tweeted Indian Army on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Army Chief also laid a wreath at Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Second World War in Singapore.

General MM Naravane is on a three-day (April 4 to 6) visit to Singapore. The Army Chief is also scheduled to call on with the Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations.

The COAS will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base. (ANI)

