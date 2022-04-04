Pakistan SC rejects FIA's pleas for Shahbaz Sharif's bail cancellation, exempts him from appearing in court in person

Pakistan's Supreme Court rejected the plea of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed for PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif's bail cancellation and granted an exemption to Sharif from personal appearance before the court. The judge was hearing the pre-arrest bails of Shehbaz and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in an alleged money laundering case of Rs 25 billion, reported The Express Tribune.

Notably, Shehbaz's counsel submitted an application seeking exemption for him from personal appearance as the opposition leaders are busy in the country's top court following the constitutional crises over the no-trust motion against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Judges rejected the FIA's bail cancellation application. The FIA had filed the application on the ground that no legal provision is available that gives concession to an accused to be absent from court at the bail stage, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

