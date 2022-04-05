Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's sister threatens S.Korea with nuclear arms

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong, said her country will use nuclear weapons if South Korea starts a "military confrontation," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

ANI | Pyongyang | Updated: 05-04-2022 07:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 07:08 IST
Kim Jong Un's sister threatens S.Korea with nuclear arms
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong, said her country will use nuclear weapons if South Korea starts a "military confrontation," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"If South Korea engages in military confrontation, our combat nuclear forces will inevitably have to do their duty," Kim Yo Jong was quoted as saying.

Yo Jong, who is the deputy director of a Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee department, said it was "a very big mistake" on the part of the South Korean defense minister to speak about a preventive strike against North Korea. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022