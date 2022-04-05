Left Menu

Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude strikes Indonesia

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku early Tuesday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 05-04-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 08:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku early Tuesday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said. No casualties have been reported so far.

In February, at least 10 people were killed and about 13,000 others displaced after a 6.1-magnitude quake rocked Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra. Pasaman district and Pasaman Barat district were the hardest hit by the tremor, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The number of evacuees had jumped to about 13,000, head of the Operation Unit of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency of West Sumatra Province, Jumaidi sad Xinhua, adding that the displaced people stay now in more than 35 evacuation centres. He had added that some emergency relief aids have arrived in the quake-affected areas.

Prior to that in January, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Seram, in Indonesia at 14.29 UTC, according to the US Geological Survey. "Prelim M5.5 Earthquake Seram, Indonesia Jan-19 14:29 UTC," US Geological Survey had tweeted.

The epicentre of the earthquake was measured with a depth of 19.8 Km. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

