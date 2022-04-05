Left Menu

Afghanistan's Jawzjan province reports over 1,100 TB cases

More than 1,100 cases of tuberculosis disease were confirmed in the northern Jawzjan province last year, physician specialist Abdul Ghafor Sabouri said Tuesday.

ANI | Jawzjan | Updated: 05-04-2022
Image Credit: ANI
  Afghanistan

More than 1,100 cases of tuberculosis disease were confirmed in the northern Jawzjan province last year, physician specialist Abdul Ghafor Sabouri said Tuesday. "A total of 1,138 positive cases of tuberculosis were registered in Jawzjan province in 2021 and the health authorities in the province would do their best to check and control the disease," Sabouri said, according to Xinhua.

However, the official did not mention any deaths from the disease in the province or any statistics about the number of those living with tuberculosis in Afghanistan. A total of 11 diagnostic and treatment centers for the disease are operational in the province to cope with the disease, the official quoted by Xinhua said.

Tuberculosis disease is contagious and curable, the physician said, adding the main reason for contracting the disease is poverty, malnutrition and lack of awareness about the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

