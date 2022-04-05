Left Menu

Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats: Reports

The Danish Foreign Ministry decided to expel 15 Russian diplomats from the country, Reuters reported.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:51 IST
Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Danish Foreign Ministry decided to expel 15 Russian diplomats from the country, Reuters reported. On Monday, a number of European countries announced a decision to expel Russian diplomats.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Moscow will respond to the expulsion of 15 Russian diplomats from Denmark. Commenting on this, Zakharova indicated that "appropriate measures will be taken against employees of the foreign institutions of this country." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022