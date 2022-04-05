Left Menu

India announces new High Commissioners to Belize and Kiribati

The External Affairs Ministry (EAM) on Tuesday announced Pankaj Sharma and Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan as India's new High Commissioners to the countries of Belize and Kiribati respectively.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:19 IST
India announces new High Commissioners to Belize and Kiribati
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The External Affairs Ministry (EAM) on Tuesday announced Pankaj Sharma and Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan as India's new High Commissioners to the countries of Belize and Kiribati respectively. Both the diplomats are already holding positions and have been additionally accredited to represent India in the two countries.

"Shri Pankaj Sharma (IFS 1991), presently Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Belize, with residence in Mexico City," an MEA statement said. Pankaj Sharma, who was earlier India's Permanent Representative to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, had been appointed as the Ambassador of India to Mexico in December last year.

"Shri Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan (IFS:2004), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Fiji, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Kiribati, with residence in Suva," another MEA statement said. Earlier in February, Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan was also concurrently accredited as India's High Commissioner to Tonga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022