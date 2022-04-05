Left Menu

Processions mark 32nd anniversary of Baren Revolution against Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

To mark the 32nd anniversary of "Baren Revolution" different socio-cultural organisations and civil society platforms, Alems and Ullemas took part in processions-cum human-chain programmes in Akto County area of Xinjiang province of China and other parts of the world.

ANI | Xinjiang | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:14 IST
Processions mark 32nd anniversary of Baren Revolution against Chinese genocide in Xinjiang . Image Credit: ANI
To mark the 32nd anniversary of "Baren Revolution" different socio-cultural organisations and civil society platforms, Alems and Ullemas took part in processions-cum human-chain programmes in Akto County area of Xinjiang province of China and other parts of the world. The Baren uprising of the Baren Massacre erupted on April 5, 1990 in East Turkistan's Akto Country.

Baren Township, near Kashgar, saw weeks of Chinese state terror and brutality as part of its deadly 'One Child Policy' of population control. China's government routinely forced millions of women in Occupied East Turkistan to abort their babies. Sammilito Islami Okkyajot (SIO) organized a seminar-cum-discussion at National Press Club in Dhaka city. During the discussion leaders of Islami Okkyajot and other like-minded Islamic parties demanded the government to cut-off Diplomatic relations with China over genocide and brutal persecution of Uyghur Muslims by Chinese authorities.

Bangladesh Social Activists Forum (BSAF) conducted a human chain and a bike rally to mark the occasion of Baren Revolution and Uighur Genocide and atrocities by Chinese authorities. During the procession, the participants demanded justice for Uighur. The programme was attended by more than 100 participants with bikes and posters highlighting Chinese atrocities against Uighurs were flashed. Jatiyo Ullema Kalyan Parishad (Chowgacha unit) organized a protest rally and human chain at Jessore demanding to stop Uighur Muslim persecution by China and urged the world community to be vocal on the issue. Separately, another protest march highlighting the Uighur issue was carried out by Sunna Islam Qawmi Madrassa at Jessore.

In another programme, Jagroto Muslim Janata, Narayanganj branch conducted a protest rally urging to boycott China and to stop persecution of Uighur Muslims. About 500-600 protestors carrying banners and posters attended the protest rally. Protestors urged for a worldwide protest against Uighur Muslim persecution by China. The protest was attended by prominent personalities from a cross-section of society. Muktijoddha Mancho carried out a discussion and demonstration against the Chinese atrocities on Uighurs and commemorating Baren revolution in front of National Museum, Shahbagh near Dhaka University between 3-4 pm on April 5.

Also a short picture exhibition and protest meeting was held at Central Shaheed Minar. The protest meeting was presided over by the founding chairman of the organization Tawfiq Ahmed Tafshir. He said that Muslims of Bangladesh along with the people of East Turkistan stand up to defend and fight against the Chinese government forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

