Chinese, Canadian foreign ministers discuss Ukraine, Xinjiang over phone call

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during which they discussed several issues including the ongoing war in Ukraine and human rights issues in Xinjiang. During their conversation, Wang said that the people of China and Canada have enjoyed long-term friendly exchanges, Xinhua News Agency reported.

However, in recent years, China-Canada relations have suffered a serious setback due to the Meng Wanzhou case, which is something we do not want to see, Wang said. "China and Canada have no historical disputes or real conflicts of interest. China hopes that Canada, in line with the goal of mutual benefit and win-win results, will do more to enhance mutual trust and promote bilateral relations," Wang said.

The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-Canada relations, Wang said, adding that if the Taiwan question is not handled properly, China-Canada relations will suffer fundamental damage. China hopes Canada will adopt a correct attitude and position on issues concerning China's core interests, he added.

According to the Canadian Foreign Ministry readout, Minister Joly stated that Canada will continue to defend and promote values it has always stood up for, including, human rights and the rule of law. Joly reiterated Canada's concerns with ongoing human rights violations in China, including in Xinjiang.

During the call, Minister Joly raised the war in Ukraine and its devastating human cost. She highlighted that all countries should denounce Putin's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which is in clear and direct violation of the United Nations Charter. The Canadian minister noted that Canada and the world are closely looking at China's actions and next steps. (ANI)

