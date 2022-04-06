Imran Khan to demand judicial inquiry into lettergate from apex court

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will demand the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission to probe "lettergate" that involves a threatening letter from a foreign country for regime change in the country, local media reported. Imran Khan will seek the formation of a high-powered commission from the apex court, The Nation reported citing the sources.

The sources further said, "Imran Khan's counsel will submit the request in written replies to the top court." Imran Khan, according to sources, has made the decision after consultation with his legal team, The Nation reported.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion from the opposition parties against Imran Khan, over having links with the foreign conspiracy, The Nation reported. Soon after the rejection of the no-trust move, Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the assemblies.

Pakistan media and opposition parties criticised the NA Deputy Speaker's decision on the no-confidence motion, saying that it violated all rules governing proceedings of the House. Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution. (ANI)

