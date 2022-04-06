Left Menu

Pak opposition leader rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for caretaker prime minister

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed's name for the post of caretaker prime minister, local media reported.

Pak opposition leader rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for caretaker prime minister
Leader of Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shahbaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed's name for the post of caretaker prime minister, local media reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday had nominated former chief justice, Gulzar Ahmed, as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Sharif, in a letter written to President Arif Alvi, said that the process of naming an interim prime minister or government is unconstitutional as National Assembly's ruling on the no-confidence motion is already challenged in Supreme Court, ARY News reported. He added that every step of the president or prime minister will be subject to the apex court ruling.

Earlier, President Alvi had written to both PM and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking their nominees for the post of interim PM. However, Sharif claimed that he had not received "any letter" from President Alvi regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister. On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistan Parliament following Imran Khan's advice. Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."

Pakistan media and opposition parties criticised this decision saying that it violated all rules governing proceedings in the House. Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution. (ANI)

