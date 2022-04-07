Left Menu

Pakistan: Hamza Shahbaz to take oath as new CM of Punjab in Lahore

Hamza Shahbaz, the designated Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday will take oath in Bagh-e-Jinnah.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 07-04-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 11:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Hamza Shahbaz, the designated Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday will take oath in Bagh-e-Jinnah. Citing the Advocate General of Punjab Azam Nazeer Tarar, Dunya News reported that Shahbaz has also called a meeting of bureaucrats today.

"Former Governor Hamza Shahbaz will take oath in Bagh Jinnah today, Advocate General Punjab. Hamza Shahbaz has also called a meeting of bureaucrats today, Advocate General," tweeted Dunya News. The Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz was elected as the chief minister in the Opposition's symbolic Assembly session on Wednesday.

Members from the PML-N, PPP, PTI's Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan groups attended the session that was held at a local hotel in the provincial capital, reported Geo News. A resolution was presented during the session to elect Hamza as the new chief minister, which was accepted, with PML-N leader and MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan claiming that more than 200 MPAs were in attendance during the ceremony.

After the resolution to elect Hamza as the new chief minister was accepted, the session witnessed loud chants from supporters, including "chief minister, Hamza Shahbaz", reported Geo News. (ANI)

