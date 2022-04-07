EU monitoring human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan

The European Union on Wednesday (local time) said that it is monitoring the human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Replying to Jamil Maqsood's letter of February 22, Central Secretary, Committee on Foreign Affairs, United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Deren Derya, Deputy Head of Division European Union said that the EU is following the situation closely.

Maqsood had expressed his concerns regarding the human rights situation in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and in Gilgit Baltistan. The letter was based on a written statement, which was provided by the Centre for Human Rights and Peace Advocacy to UN Human Rights Council. The statement described serious human rights violations in both regions.

"The EU is following the situation closely. We believe in a peaceful and mutually agreed political solution between India and Pakistan, which respects the interests of the Kashmiri population in PoK," wrote Derya. In accordance with the report's recommendations, both sides are obliged to protect life, liberty and property of all citizens. Human rights violations and abuses require an impartial, independent, prompt and transparent investigation, in accordance with international law.

The EU insisted that all international obligations have to be preserved. Lastly, during the 7th EU-Pakistan Political Dialogue and the 6th EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue in December 2021, we have conveyed our concerns regarding the situation in the region to the leadership of Pakistan and will continue to do so, said Derya.

Taking note of recent positive developments, such as the reaffirmation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding in February 2021 and related statements expressing readiness from both India and Pakistan to resolve outstanding matters through dialogue, she said, "We hope this positive momentum to be capitalised upon, thus creating a new dynamic in Pakistan-India relations." However, she informed Maqsood that the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell Fontelles will not be able to meet him due to other professional obligations. (ANI)