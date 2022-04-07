Pakistan issues 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India

Pakistan has issued 2,200 visas to Indian pilgrims for attending Baisakhi celebrations to be held in various Sikh shrines in Pakistan from April 12- 21. "During their visit to Pakistan, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on April 12 and would return to India on April 21, 2022," a statement from the High Commission of Pakistan stated on Tuesday.

The annual festival of Baisakhi is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from April 12-21 and according to the High Commission the latest visas to Indian pilgrims was issued in addition to the visas to Sikhs residing in other countries. "On the eve of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 2200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 12-21 April 2022," Pakistan High Commission India said in a tweet.

The High Commission for Pakistan in India stated the issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. "Every year, a large number of Sikh Yatrees (passengers) from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions. The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries," the statement said.

The statement further reads, "The issuance of pilgrimage visas to religious pilgrims by the High Commission is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines between the two countries." Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge'd Affaires of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi extended his felicitations to the pilgrims and wished for their rewarding and fulfilling yatra. In his message, he said, "Pakistan takes immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims." (ANI)

