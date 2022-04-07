Foreign envoys express concern over Russia-Ukraine war at 'Yog Utsav'

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die a day before the schedule, marking the culmination of the Budget Session 2022 during which the two Houses passed key legislations, including the Bill to unify the municipal corporations in the national capital. "Venezuela is a country that practices diplomacy of peace. We always call for a solution for all disputes through peace and dialogue," said Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Venezuela's Ambassador to India.

The Russia and Ukraine conflict started on February 24. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will vote today on the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the Ukraine invasion. Reports of Russia's mass killings of Ukrainian civilians in the city of Bucha have persuaded the Biden administration to seek Moscow's removal from the UN Human Rights Council after a month-long delay.

"It's a painful situation there. We have a very long historical connection with both nations (Russia and Ukraine). We hope that a solution is brought in, presenting an end to the ongoing events," said Serbia's Ambassador to India, Sinisa Pavic. Both the envoys were participating in 'Yog Utsav' celebrations at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH.

The countdown began for International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015. Nearly 2,500 people participated in the Red Fort event today.

'Practicing Yoga and spreading Indian culture are important. We all share concerns in Europe along with India over the Ukraine situation. We need peace, not war. I wish peace upon all the people, especially our friends in Ukraine," said Pierrick Fillon-Ashida, European Commission envoy. Ashida further stated that he wishes that peace comes to Ukraine as the world needs peace and not war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)