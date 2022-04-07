Left Menu

Russian Embassy calls 'massacre' in Bucha false flag operation perpetrated by Kyiv

Russia denied carrying out a "massacre" in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv in Ukraine, adding that there is evidence that it was in fact a "cynical false flag operation perpetrated by Kyiv itself".


Russia denied carrying out a "massacre" in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv in Ukraine, adding that there is evidence that it was in fact a "cynical false flag operation perpetrated by Kyiv itself". Russian Embassy in India added that the country firmly stands for bringing to justice those involved in this "outrageous war crime act".

In its statement, the Embassy wrote, "Russia firmly stands for bringing to justice those involved in this outrageous war crime act. The main challenge is to ensure a genuinely independent and unbiased investigation." "Regrettably there have been so far widespread hollow allegations against Moscow while there's evidence that it was in fact a cynical false flag operation, perpetrated by Kiev itself. It is vitally important to take this evidence into account as we seek justice," it added.

Moreover, the Embassy also compared the "heinous attack" in Bucha with the crimes during World War II. "The heinous crimes in Bucha bring back the nightmares of the Nazi crimes during the Second World War. It raised revulsion and condemnation in Russia and India and globally," the Embassy noted in its statement.

Reports have said that more than 300 people have been killed and the total number of casualties was likely to increase as the whole city is being checked. Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets in Bucha, besides their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukrainian propaganda.

The United States, along with the G7 nations and European Union (EU), has imposed severe and immediate economic costs on Russia for its "atrocities in Ukraine, including in Bucha". (ANI)

