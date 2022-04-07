Left Menu

Moscow will respond to new US sanctions against Russia, Putin's relatives: Kremlin

Moscow will definitely respond to new US sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin's relatives, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:54 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow will definitely respond to new US sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin's relatives, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Russia.

Along with Putin's daughters and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife and daughter, the list includes top members of the Russian Security Council. "Russia will definitely respond, and will do it the way it considers necessary," Peskov told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

