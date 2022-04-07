Left Menu

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Taiwan visit

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was scheduled to visit Taiwan, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:23 IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Taiwan visit
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Image Credit: ANI
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was scheduled to visit Taiwan, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Pelosi, according to media reports, will now not travel.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Pelosi's Spokesperson said in a statement. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly," the statement added.

Pelosi was scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday, in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Focus Taiwan reported citing media reports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

