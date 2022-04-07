India, Bangladesh monitor progress of railway projects to strengthen cooperation

With an aim to strengthen the India-Bangladesh railway sector cooperation, Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, India's High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh and Bangladesh Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon, on Wednesday, jointly inspected and monitored the progress of Akhaura-Agartala and Akhaura-Laksam railway projects.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Bangladesh wrote, "Adding momentum to India Bangladesh cooperation in the railway sector! HC @VDoraiswami and Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon jointly inspected the critical cross border Akhaura-Agartala railway project and Akhaura-Laksam railway project to monitor the progress." (ANI)

