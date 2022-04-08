European Commission chief reaches Ukraine

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and its Vice-President Josep Borrell Fontelles along with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger arrived in Kyiv on Friday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss the bloc's proposals for the country invaded by Russia. "In Ukraine with @vonderleyen (Ursula von der Leyen) and we're ready to discuss our proposals for helping Ukraine with @ZelenskyyUa (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) and @Denys_Shmyhal (Denys Shmyhal). To help get EU perspective by creating a reform team. To offer options for transporting grains, including wheat and to increase the use of a humanitarian hub," Heger tweeted.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Chief spokesman of the European Commission announced that Von der Leyen and Josep Borrell will meet with Zelensky in Kyiv this week. Meanwhile, the European Union has agreed on a new sanctions package, including an embargo on Russian coal imports for invading Ukraine. The sanctions will be formally implemented on Friday after the bloc approved the measures, reported DW News.

The current French presidency of the European Council said late on Thursday that the bloc's latest sanctions package has been given the political green light. The main preparatory body comprising each member's EU representatives, known as Coreper, approved what would be the fifth EU package of sanctions, including a stop to coal imports from Russia, reported DW News. The package will be implemented once it is published in the EU's official journal, which is expected to happen on Friday.

Apart from an EU embargo on Russian coal imports, the sanctions include an import ban on Russian wood and vodka. Following a debate, a majority of the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Moscow from the body's Human Rights Council.

Some 93 members voted in favour of suspending Russia, while 24 voted against it. Another 58 members abstained. (ANI)

