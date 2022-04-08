Left Menu

German Ambassador to India appreciates UN vote to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner on Friday appreciated the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) vote to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

German Ambassador to India appreciates UN vote to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Speaking to ANI, Lindner said, "I think it is a very great decision taken by the General Assembly. A vast majority of 93 countries have voted in favour of excluding Russia from the Human Rights Council."

A majority of the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Moscow from the body's Human Rights Council. Some 93 members voted in favour of suspending Russia, while 24 voted against it. Another 58 members abstained. The German Ambassador added, "It gives a message to the world that UNGA considers Russia as unfit for human rights body."

Referring to India abstaining from voting in the UNGA, Lindner said, "Happy that India and many other countries also abstained because abstention is not counting. The images circulating from Ukraine are still to be investigated, but if it's true, the only consequent answer would have been to exclude Russia." On February 24, Russia launched a "military operation" in Ukraine that has resulted in dozens of heavy-duty sanctions from the West.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. However, Ukraine has accused Russia of killing civilians and committing crimes against humanity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

