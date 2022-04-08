EU sanctions lawmakers, officials of Donbas Republics

Left Menu

08-04-2022
Moscow [Russia], April 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union is imposing sanctions against lawmakers and officials of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, the European Commission said on Friday.

"The Commission also welcomes that an additional 217 individuals and 18 entities have now been sanctioned. This includes all 179 members of the so-called "governments" and "parliaments" of Donetsk and Luhansk. In total, 1091 individuals and 80 entities have been sanctioned since 2014," the commission said in a statement, adding that the EU will work on new sanctions against Russia that may target oil imports. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

