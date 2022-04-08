EU introduces fresh round of sanctions against Russia

The European Union (EU) on Friday imposed fresh rounds of sanctions on Russia, as well as Belarus over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the reported atrocities committed by the armed forces of the country. "In light of Russia's continuing war of aggression against Ukraine, and the reported atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Ukraine, the Council decided today to impose the fifth package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia," a European Council Press release said.

The latest curbs are the fifth round of sanctions on Russia by the EU since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine and particularly target the logistics sector of the Russian economy as well as the trade between Russia and the EU. The sanctions ban Russian and Belarussian road transport vehicles from transiting within the EU with the exception of transports carrying goods like pharmaceutical, medical, agricultural and food products, including wheat. An exception is also grated to transportation for humanitarian purposes.

The sanctions also ban key exports to Russia including jet fuel and other goods such as quantum computers and advanced semiconductors, high-end electronics, software, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment, as well as an import ban on products such as wood, cement, fertilisers, seafood and liquor. The export and import bans account for EUR 10 billion and EUR 5.5 billion respectively.

The sanction package also includes a prohibition on imports of coal and other solid fossil fuels from Russia as well as a ban on ships registered in Russia in EU ports. "A series of targeted economic measures intended to strengthen existing measures and close loopholes, such as a general EU ban on participation of Russian companies in public procurement in member states, and the exclusion of all financial support to Russian public bodies," the European Council release further said.

"These latest sanctions were adopted following the atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Bucha and other places under Russian occupation. The aim of our sanctions is to stop the reckless, inhuman and aggressive behaviour of the Russian troops and make clear to the decision-makers in the Kremlin that their illegal aggression comes at a heavy cost," said Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. In its conclusions of March 24, the European Council had stated that the EU remains ready to close loopholes and target actual and possible circumvention of the restrictive measures already adopted, as well as to move quickly with further coordinated robust sanctions on Russia and Belarus to effectively thwart Russian abilities to continue the aggression. (ANI)

