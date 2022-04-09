Pakistan''s Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa Joint Oppn submits no-confidence motion against CM

Joint Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly submitted a no-confidence motion against the province's Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to the Assembly secretariat. The motion was submitted on Friday. Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Secretariat said that the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will be reviewed on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is the single largest party in the 145-member House with 94 members, while 51 legislators are on the Opposition benches. After scrutinising the legal aspects, the Speaker of the provincial Assembly will be consulted by the concerned officials. As far as voting is concerned over the no-confidence motion against the KP CM, Mahmood Khan said it will not be possible before May 10 after the scrutiny of the legal matters, reported ARY News.

This comes in the aftermath of a no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dispensation in Punjab. The Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Hussain Babab and other members of the provincial Assembly belonging to Opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister in the Assembly secretariat.

Before submitting the notice, the opposition parties held a meeting at the chamber of the opposition leader during which the strategy for the no-confidence motion was discussed. The motion submitted to the Assembly secretariat states: "We beg to move that leave may be granted under sub-rule (1) of rule 18D of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules to move a resolution of no-confidence against the Chief Minister under Article 136 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan".

The proposed resolution submitted by the Opposition members reads: "Whereas Mr Mahmood Khan has ceased to command the confidence of the majority of the members of this Assembly as the chief minister, it is hereby resolved that Mr Mahmoood Khan shall stand ceased to hold the said office." (ANI)

