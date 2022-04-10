Defence expert Qamar Agha reacts over Pakistan upcoming election

Defence expert Qamar Agha, talking over the upcoming election in Pakistan which is to take place on July 3, 2022, said that Imran Khan has a good connection with some sections of the Pakistan army, and his speech related to Anti-Americans attracted the youth's attention. Speaking to ANI, Agha said, "Imran Khan may not be having good ties with Army Chief Qamar Bajwa, but a section of army is still backing him. It looks like he continues to have a lot of support within the army. Most of the people within the army don't like the Leader of the Opposition of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, or the Pakistan People's Party. These are the two political parties that demanded the supremacy of elected government however Imran is the one who openly says that he would be cooperating with the army."

"Besides this, he is also exploring the sentiments of the people like Anti-American sentiments, trying to attract youth. He is also talking about 'Naya Pakistan'. It's still early to say what could happen, but it seems that voilence may also erupt in the upcoming election," he added. Referring to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi's statement in Pakistan National Assembly during the proceeding of the no-confidence motion session where he raised the accidental missile firing from India and Kashmir issue, a defence expert said that Qureshi is an anti-Indian hawk and he always raise Kashmir issue.

"If such a situation (accidental missile firing) would've arrived, Pakistan would've been disintegrated into war and Mahmood Qureshi understands this very well. Presently, Pakistan is not in a position to fight with India. It is a very weak state economically and otherwise also. Its military is also not that good as compared to India. They have already lost 2-3 major wars with India. Besides this Shah Mahmood Qureshi is a very anti-India hawk and he has a typical Muslim league mentality," Agha said. He further added, "During his foreign ministership, he took anti-India stand, particularly the Kashmir issue in regional and international forums. He has always maintained an anti-India position. He is a favorite of the Pakistani military establishment. He maintains good ties with the army. He harbors the aspiration to become the Prime Minister sometime in the future."

Upon Rajnath Singh's visit to the US for 2+2 dialogue, Agha said, "This dialogue is going to be very important. The timing of this dialogue is also very important in a sense because the Americans are pressurizing India to come to support in Ukraine war. India has already taken a stand that is in the interest of the country and it is also in the interest of peace and stability. India is in opposition to war, and also wants a peaceful settlement of these disputes." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the United States from April 10-15 for the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC where External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will also join him. India and the US are set to hold the 2+2 dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, and their respective American counterparts on Sunday.

"Rajnath Singh is a very seasoned diplomat and a very good administrator. So, he would be interested in bridging the gap between the two counties, but at the same time, he would promote India's national interest. America is a friendly country and we would like to have better ties with them so that this friendly cooperation would be further strengthened by his visit and military cooperation continue with that country. The visit would be important and many countries would be looking on his visit," added defence expert Agha. (ANI)

