Left Menu

Three killed in light aircraft crash in France: Report

Three people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft on Sunday near Saint-Brieuc Airport in France's northwestern region of Brittany, local media reported.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 22:47 IST
Three killed in light aircraft crash in France: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], April 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Three people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft on Sunday near Saint-Brieuc Airport in France's northwestern region of Brittany, local media reported. Two passengers in their twenties and the pilot, who is a 62-year-old man, died instantly in the accident, according to local fire services.

The light aircraft failed to make an emergency landing right after taking off, and crashed in the woods next to the airport, radio France Bleu reported. The prosecutor of Saint-Brieuc has opened an investigation for the causes of the accident. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022