Western envoys link aid to Afghanistan with allowing girls access to education

Hardening stand against anti-women measures of the Taliban, the envoys and representatives of the European Union, US, and the European countries in a joint statement have said that the international aid to Kabul will depend on Afghanistan's ability to ensure access to education for girls at all levels, said a media report. In the joint statement, the envoys and the representatives have said that the type and scope of "international donor assistance will depend, among other things, on the right and ability of girls to attend equal education at all levels," reported Tolo News.

The joint statement further stressed that the progress towards normalized relations between the Taliban and the international community will depend mostly on Kabul's actions and delivery on commitments and obligations to the Afghan people and to the international community. The joint statement was issued after a meeting in Brussels of the special envoy and representatives of the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The participants also raised concerns regarding the human rights situation in Afghanistan, including those of ethnic and religious minorities and groups. "If the Taliban is considering governance, they should reopen schools for all girls and boys. The development in the society depends on the development of men and women," the Afghan news agency quoted a women's rights activist, Anisa Basheeri.

However, the Taliban has said that the provision of aid should not become a political tool and called upon the international community to not politicalize humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. "The humanitarian and the political issues should be separated. The humanitarian issue should not be used as a tool. Afghans call for further aid should be provided," the media outlet quoted Bilal Karimi, the Taliban deputy spokesman as saying.

The Taliban regime has issued a decree banning female students above grade six from participating in their classes in schools. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision. The decision by the Islamic Emirate has drawn severe backlash across the world with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union issuing a joint statement to condemn the Taliban's decision to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to schools. (ANI)

