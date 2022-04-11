Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and said that India wishes for peace and stability so that both the countries can work towards mutual development challenges.

Updated: 11-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:49 IST
PM Modi congratulates newly elected Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and said that India wishes for peace and stability so that both the countries can work towards mutual development challenges. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday evening hours after being elected by the National Assembly of the country. Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif was administered the oath by the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after President Arif Alvi fell ill.

Shehbaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former leader of the Opposition, was elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly of the country earlier today. "Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes," announced PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session after the resignation of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri ahead of the vote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

