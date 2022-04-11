India-US partnership in Indo-Pacific 'extraordinary': US Defence Secretary in bilateral talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III, while holding bilateral talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said that the India-US partnership across the Indo-Pacific region is 'extraordinary'. "We now coordinate along -- alongside each other across the Indo-Pacific region and across domains, which is truly extraordinary, and we are committed to working seamlessly with you across new and emerging domains, including space and cyberspace," said the US Defence Minister.

"And just as India's leadership is central to this rules-based order, so, too, is the U.S.-India defence partnership and our collaboration with like-minded partners." He added. Rajnath also noted that the visit will take India-U.S. comprehensive strategic partnership to the next level. "This meeting and our coming 2+2 dialogue are indeed important landmarks in our bilateral relationship. our visit here shall take India-U.S. comprehensive strategic partnership to the next level. I thank you for your hospitality, and I hope that this engagement will prove to be beneficial to strengthening our bilateral relationship," he said.

These remarks by the US Defence Minister came at a time when Austin on Monday welcomed Rajnath in an enhanced honour cordon ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington. "It's a real pleasure to host you here at the Pentagon. We're meeting at a critical moment in the U.S.-India defence partnership, and thanks to decades of hard work, we have built the foundation of one of the most important partnerships of this century," said the US Defence Secretary.

He continued, "Our partnership is based on a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, one grounded in principles such as the rule of law and national sovereignty. We're facing urgent and mounting challenges to this shared vision." Sharing US' concern over China for the Indo-Pacific security, Austin said, "Across the region, the People's Republic of China is attempting to challenge and undermine the sovereignty of its neighbours. Beijing is eroding the security of the Indo-Pacific region from its construction of dual-use infrastructure along your border to its unlawful claims in the South China Sea, and we will continue to stand alongside you as you defend your sovereign interest."

"Beijing is not alone in its efforts to undermine the security of its neighbours and to change the status quo by force. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian devastation that it has created are blatant attempts to undermine the international order that is grounded in the rules and the principles that we share," he added. Austin expressed hope for strengthening India-US ties saying, "I look forward to discussing how we can further strengthen our bilateral cooperation and expand the role that our partnership plays in maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. So we've got an ambitious agenda for today. Thanks a lot for being here, and I'm anxious to get started." (ANI)

