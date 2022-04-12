Left Menu

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's 6-day week bitter dose to arrest failing economy

Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in one of his first decisions, announced one-day weekly off and changed the government offices' timing to 10 hours, local media reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:59 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in one of his first decisions, announced one-day weekly off and changed the government offices' timing to 10 hours, local media reported on Tuesday. "No two off days in a week anymore! There will be only one official weekly off, PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered. He has changed the office hours of government offices from 10 am to 8 pm," Samaa News reported.

The decision comes in the backdrop of rising inflation in the country. Economists have warned that rising inflation would pose a major challenge for Pakistan's incoming government and it would have to reverse so-called relief measures announced by the Imran Khan government.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday after being elected by the National Assembly of the country. "Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes," announced PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session after the resignation of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri ahead of the vote.

Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif was administered the oath by the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after President Arif Alvi fell ill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

