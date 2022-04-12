Iran asks Taliban to ensure safety of diplomatic missions in Kabul

Iran has asked the Taliban regime in Afghnaistan to ensure the security of its diplomatic assets in Kabul amid rising protests by the people against deportations of Afghan refugees. In reaction to the protests, the spokesperson of Iran's Foreign Ministry Saeed khatibzada said, this is the responsibility of the Afghan government to ensure the security of Iran's diplomatic agencies in the country.

The Afghan protesters are taking to the streets to protest against the alleged ongoing ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran by the country's people and police forces and several video clips have gone viral on social media showcasing the same, the most recent one being the burning of the door of Iran's consulate in Herat province, according to The Khaama Press. The acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan summoned Iran's ambassador to Kabul and raised with him the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran on Sunday. the news agency further reported.

Earlier, Iran's embassy in Kabul in a press release said that the ongoing ill-treatment is a foreign conspiracy that is aimed at disturbing bilateral relations between the two countries. The Afghan refugees flew to Iran seeking shelters after the Taliban took over last August. These refugees are facing issues regarding the extension of visas and payment systems. The protestors urged that the Iran government should stop forced deportations of Afghan refugees. However, Sayed Abas Badrifar, the Iran Embassy's press counsellor quoted, "Around seven to eight million Afghan nationals went to Iran. The Afghan government should facilitate an environment, so the people (Afghana) will not go to Iran". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)