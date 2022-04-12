Left Menu

Indian Navy's P-8I in Australia to participate in combined maritime operations

A P8I plane of the Indian Navy has reached Darwin city in Australia to participate in coordinated maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare and surface surveillance, an official statement on Tuesday.

ANI | Darwin | Updated: 12-04-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 16:59 IST
Indian Navy's P-8I in Australia to participate in combined maritime operations
Photo Credit: Indian Navy\\Twitter. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

A P8I plane of the Indian Navy has reached Darwin city in Australia to participate in coordinated maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare and surface surveillance, an official statement on Tuesday. "Indian Navy's P8I Aircraft reached Darwin, Australia yesterday to participate in coordinated Maritime Operations. P8 aircraft from both the countries would be conducting coordinated operations in Anti-Submarine Warfare & surface surveillance", the Indian Navy tweeted today.

The aircraft and its crew would be undertaking an operational turnaround at Darwin and during its stay the Indian Navy's maritime patrol squadron, Albatross (INAS 312), is scheduled to engage with its counterparts from the 92 Wing of Royal Australian Air Force, the Indian Navy statement said. The Indian navy will join Combined Maritime Forces in Bahrain. The Combined Maritime Forces is a multinational maritime partnership and comprises 34 member nations.

Meanwhile, the Royal Australian Air Force said the deployment reflected the enduring nature of the India-Australia security partnership. "We've been on patrol with our Indian friends. An Indian Navy P-8I Neptune deployed to RAAF Base Darwin in April & conducted patrols with one of our P-8A Poseidons. This deployment reflects the enduring nature of the India-Australia security partnership", Royal Australian Air Force said in a statement.

Earlier in February this year, Vice Admiral Michael Noonan, Chief of Royal Australian Navy met the Chief of Army Staff General M.M Naravane and both sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation. Both India and Australia are part of the Quad grouping and recently both countries signed a historic economic cooperation and trade agreement with each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022