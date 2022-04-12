Shringla convenes first Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group meeting with aim to promote India's relations with neighbours
As part of efforts to promote better connectivity between India and its neighbouring countries, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday convened the first meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group (IMCG).
As part of efforts to promote better connectivity between India and its neighbouring countries, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday convened the first meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group (IMCG). The IMCG provides a comprehensive direction with a whole-of-government approach to promote better connectivity, stronger interlinkages and greater people-to-people connect with our neighbours, said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Taking to Twitter, Bagchi wrote, "1st meeting of Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group (IMCG) for comprehensive management of relations with our neighbouring countries was convened by Foreign Secretary." India also has a Neighbourhood First Policy which is a core component of India's foreign policy, focusing on peaceful relations and collaborative synergetic co-development with its South Asian neighbours. (ANI)
