Left Menu

India rushes to help Sri Lanka while China presses for FTA hurting Colombo's finances

Even as India has rushed to help its neighbour Sri Lanka, which is facing a severe economic crisis, China has in turn been pressing the Island nation for a Free Trade Agreement that would hurt Colombo's finances.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:27 IST
India rushes to help Sri Lanka while China presses for FTA hurting Colombo's finances
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Even as India has rushed to help its neighbour Sri Lanka, which is facing a severe economic crisis, China has in turn been pressing the Island nation for a Free Trade Agreement that would hurt Colombo's finances. China's actions have allowed the Sri Lankan leaders to approach India for all of their needs, including loans and other items such as rice, fertilizer, maritime security equipment, train engines, and aide for Northern fishermen families, reported India Blooms.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis has deepened and amid wide protests, the nation is also witnessing grave political stability. The people of Sri Lanka are urging the Rajapaksa government to leave the country blaming the leadership for plunging it into an economic abyss. India is becoming a stronger and more mutually beneficial partner to Sri Lanka. Apart from assistance during the pandemic and fertilizer chaos, in which India delivered nano fertilizer to save Sri Lankan farmers, India has offered USD 500 million in gasoline and a USD 1 billion loan facility to purchase goods from India due to the current economic crisis.

India recently pledged to donate medicines to Peradeniya Hospital, which was running low on supplies due to the US dollar crisis and purchasing medicines became impossible. Sri Lankans were irked by the government's mismanagement of financial affairs, corruption and bad judgment on initiatives that backfired, leaving the country impoverished - mostly in terms of lacking foreign exchange reserves.

Many industries in the Island nation are seeing huge problems. Sri Lankan government is unable to import paper for the printing of exam papers, and the print media is already feeling the strain of a paucity of paper for printing newspapers, with prominent newspapers issuing slim editions these days. On March 18, India made significant contributions to Sri Lanka's defence sector. Sri Lanka has requested grant assistance for the supply of a 4,000 MT Floating Dock (FD) for the Sri Lanka Navy. The Indian government then provides DO-228 Dornier Reconnaissance Aircraft for maritime surveillance, reported the media outlet.

India also signed an MoU for the establishment of modern computer labs and smart boards with customized curriculum software in schools in the Galle District in Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022