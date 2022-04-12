Left Menu

Jaishankar, US Trade Representative Tai discuss bilateral trade, global situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and discussed bilateral trade between the two nations as well as the present global situation in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:03 IST
Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and discussed bilateral trade between the two nations as well as the present global situation in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Good to catch up with USTR @AmbassadorTai. Discussed our bilateral trade and exchanged notes on the global situation," tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar is in the US to attend the 4th India-US Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue in Washington. During his two-day visit, Jaishankar discussed contemporary challenges and issues in an open and constructive manner.

He concluded a productive and substantive 2+2 Ministerial meeting on April 11. "Resolved that our strategic partnership would continue to grow and play a greater role in shaping the direction of world affairs," tweeted Jaishankar.

India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held on April 11 in Washington. Notably, during the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries forged new and deeper cooperation across the breadth of the US-India partnership, including defence, science and technology, trade, climate, public health, and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

