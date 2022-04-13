Left Menu

16 killed in truck accident in Indonesia's West Papua

Sixteen people were killed and six others seriously injured in a truck accident in Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on Wednesday, said Muhammad Khairul Basyar, a press officer at the search and rescue office in Manokwari district of the province.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 13-04-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jakarta [Indonesia], April 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Sixteen people were killed and six others seriously injured in a truck accident in Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on Wednesday, said Muhammad Khairul Basyar, a press officer at the search and rescue office in Manokwari district of the province. The incident occurred at about 3:00 a.m. local time when the truck carrying 29 people was passing a downhill road in Minyambouw sub-district of Pengunungan Arfak district, the officer said.

"The truck hit a hill at the side of the road, 13 people died on the scene and three others were dead in a hospital, six others sustained serious wounds," Khairul told Xinhua via phone. Seven others survived the accident, according to the officer. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

