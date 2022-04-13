Pakistan: JUI-F activists protest against kidnapping of prayer leader in Sukkur mosque

Leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F) in Sukkur protested on Wednesday against the kidnapping of Maulana Abdul Hameed Mahar, a prayer leader in a mosque in Kandowan locality. Maulana Mahar has been missing since Tuesday morning, reported Dawn.

Leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F), as well as the local public, started a protest in lieu of their Imam, who was also a worker of the JUI-F worker, reported Dawn. The angry protesters claimed the prayer leader was last seen leaving his home before sunrise but no one saw him returning home afterwards.

After Maulana Mahar's sleepers were found in the fields located close to the mosque, the police said he might have been kidnapped after a scuffle with the kidnappers, the newspaper reported. Few residents also claimed they heard the noise of vehicles along with loud screams, at the same time the Imam used to perform his daily prayers. (ANI)

