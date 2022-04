BRICS Sherpas discuss meetings, activities planned for 2022

BRICS Sherpas held their second meeting in a virtual format on April 12-13 and discussed BRICS meetings and activities planned for the year 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. In the meeting, Secretary (ER) of MEA, Dammu Ravi led India's delegation.

"Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi led India's delegation at the 2nd BRICS Sherpas' Meeting on April 12-13 in virtual format. Discussions were held on various BRICS meetings and activities planned during the course of the year 2022," MEA said in a tweet. Meanwhile, on April 8, the Chinese Minister of Finance Liu Kun at the First BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting said that the country seeks to continue promoting fiscal and financial cooperation among BRICS countries.

China will take steps such as information sharing and conducting experience exchanges in infrastructure investment to deepen fiscal and financial cooperation between BRICS countries, Liu said during the meeting that was held virtually, reported Xinhua. "In recent years, BRICS countries have maintained strong cooperation momentum and made important contributions to optimizing global economic governance and boosting the resumption and high-quality development of the global economy," Liu further said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Liu and China's central bank governor Yi Gang and saw the participation of finance ministers and central bank governors from other BRICS countries. Earlier in March, media reports said that the surprise visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India was to make out a strong case for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the upcoming BRICS summit in China.

China is scheduled to host the BRICS summit in Xiamen in June this year. BRICS is a multilateral forum consisting of five major emerging economies of the world, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (ANI)

