Left Menu

Piyush Goyal urges exporters to adopt uncompromising stance on quality

Asserting that the recent Trade Agreements signed with UAE and Australia were very well received and did not elicit a single negative response from any sector, Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged exporters to adopt an uncompromising stance when it comes to ensuring quality.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 06:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 06:39 IST
Piyush Goyal urges exporters to adopt uncompromising stance on quality
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that the recent Trade Agreements signed with UAE and Australia were very well received and did not elicit a single negative response from any sector, Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged exporters to adopt an uncompromising stance when it comes to ensuring quality. Delivering a keynote address at the 51st National Export Awards of Engineering Export Promotion Council of India in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Goyal said that the export community had made India proud with stellar achievements in exports. Pointing out that exports have been the backbone of India's economy, the Minister said that it was crucial to honour our exporters and recognise their contribution in nation-building.

He added that the award function could not have comes at a better time when India is celebrating its enviable exports performance. He congratulated all the award winners and applauded their excellence in entrepreneurship, hard work, planning and management skills. In a statement, Goyal also said that Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India had done phenomenal work and was a model Export Promotion Council. He appreciated EEPC India for consistently working with the industry in capacity building including technology upgradation, quality, certifications, besides exports promotion.

The Minister further urged exporters to adopt an uncompromising stance when it comes to ensuring quality. He said that, as a nation, we must focus on quality and productivity and decide that we would be second to none in the world when it comes to quality and insist upon and demands good quality every single time. Furthermore, he said that we should not make products of two different qualities in the country. Quality standards must be unambiguous, uniform and strict. "We must not let quality culture weaken in the country," he cautioned in the statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The Minister said that export targets were not set at the top but were set in consultation with all stakeholders including Export Promotion Councils. He said that the government's role is to facilitate trade and not create hurdles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022